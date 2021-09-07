Moran Kellyville leads The Hills in top vaccination rates

Moran Health Care Group has been working closely with the team at Moran Kellyville to protect its staff and residents against COVID-19.

The high vaccination rates are impressive – 99% of employees have had at least one or more doses of the vaccine, while 94% of residents are vaccinated. It’s been reported that only seven out of 21 aged care providers in the Hills District had a 90–100% vaccination rate.

Nelly Banag, Moran Kellyville’s General Manager, said keeping their residents and those who care for them safe is their top priority.

“We have been working hard for months now to ensure all our employees have had a Covid-19 vaccine prior to the introduction of mandatory vaccination on 17 September 2021,” Ms Banag said.

“We have worked with our local GPs to supplement the Commonwealth vaccination program for residents.

“Our goal now is to encourage family members and friends to get themselves vaccinated and send us evidence of their vaccination status so that when we can welcome visitors to our Home we can do so safely.”

Ms Banag said the high vaccination rates were achieved in early July, thanks to a collaborative management team approach, supporting discussions with team members.

“The vaccination teams at Sonic and HCA were also a big part of our vaccination success rate,” she said.

“Additionally, we deployed a team member to physically book appointments for employees who were struggling to schedule their own vaccination and residents actively advocated and encouraged employees to have the vaccination to play their part to keep everyone safe.”

Moran Kellyville residents and their families have shown a keen interest in the vaccination rates of residents and closely follow the vaccination coverage of employees.

“Residents have openly discussed that they want all staff to be vaccinated in the home and our employees have also told us that they prefer to work with staff members who are vaccinated,” Ms Banag said.

“Both parties want to know that their Moran Home is a COVID safe place for them to live and work.

“We are proud to protect ourselves, our workforce, our residents and the broader community by supporting all employees and residents to have access to vaccines.”

Images: Moran Health Care Group

#Moran #MoranKellyville #proudtoprotect