Peats Bite fire destroyed “renowned local institution”

Hornsby Shire Mayor, Philip Ruddock, has expressed his sadness on hearing news of the fire which destroyed the popular local restaurant business, Peats Bite.

Emergency crews attended the restaurant fire at Sunny Corner on the Hawkesbury River at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, 7 September.

A family business in operation since 1982, Peats Bite was a popular water-access only restaurant situated on the Hawkesbury River approximately one hour north of Sydney.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire,” said Mayor Ruddock.

“However, my heart goes out to the restaurant’s owners, Geoff Milner and Tanya Miljoen, and their staff already having to cope with Sydney’s COVID restrictions.

“We wish them all the best for the future.

“I want to thank the emergency service crews who responded to the blaze, especially the Fire Service crews whose prompt actions prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent residences and into nearby bushland.”

“The Peats Bite restaurant was a renowned local institution, famous for its hospitality, excellent food and entertainment,” said Mayor Ruddock.