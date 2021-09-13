Whalan vaccination hub open for Aboriginal community

The new vaccination centre at Kimberwalli, the Aboriginal Centre for Excellence in Whalan, will provide culturally sensitive healthcare to the community from today (Monday, 13 September).

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from western Sydney, their families and household members, aged 12 years and over, are urged to book their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at Kimberwalli, operated by Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD).

Staff who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander will provide information about vaccination and help administer up to 400 vaccinations every day.

Vaccination helps protect the community, elders, family and friends, says WSLHD Aboriginal health strategy director Braiden Abala.

“COVID-19 is spreading quickly and vaccination is the best way of protecting our mob from getting really sick from the virus,” Mr Abala said.

“People want to get vaccinated and we are working hard to make this experience culturally appropriate, supportive and easy.”

A yarning space will be available to guide people through the consent process and farewell packs will be handed out to support families.

To make a booking, call 1800 922 886 between 8am – 8pm and let the team know you are calling to book your COVID-19 vaccinations at Kimberwalli.

You must not attend your vaccination appointment if you have any COVID-19 symptoms. Please get tested and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result. You should also not attend if you are a close contact.

Remember, if you have COVID symptoms – like a runny nose, sore throat or cough – please get tested. You will not get in trouble or fined if you test positive to COVID.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available every day at Qudos Bank Arena Vaccination Centre and across western Sydney.

For more information visit: nsw.gov.au/covid-19.

Picture: Vaccinations are being held at the Aboriginal Centre for Excellence Kimberwalli. Image courtesy The Pulse.