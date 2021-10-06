Book now: Art therapy for mental health

It’s Mental Health month and The Hills Shire is offering young people opportunities to join an online Art Therapy Workshop this Friday and Saturday.

The awareness month encourages people to think about the state of their own mental health and the importance of good mental health in everyday living.

Online workshops will be hosted by professional counsellors who will guide participants through creative techniques, such as drawing, painting and collage.

Participants will also learn how to express themselves creativity through art and how to decode their emotions and feelings from the works they create.

Mayor Dr Michelle Byrne is pleased council can deliver a program that connects young people to resources and professionals that can help them with good mental health and wellbeing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on us all, especially our young people, who have been impacted by the lockdowns, including the changing rules and restrictions, temporary closure of schools, cancellation of sporting groups and activities, and I’m sure they are missing their school mates and extended family,” Mayor Byrne said.

“All of these changes, along with the fear of catching and spreading the virus can put undue stress on young people.”

Art Therapy workshops are available for young people aged 12-15 years.

Workshops are being held tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, October 9.

Book at Eventbrite.