Great River Walk, free lunch and yarns for all veterans

Veterans are invited ‘pull up a bit of grass’ and join other vets for a riverside walk, a free lunch and natter on the banks of the Nepean River Penrith on Wednesday, 20 October.

The Great River Walk Trail and lunch event is being organised by St Marys RSL sub-Branch and supported by St Marys Outpost Veterans Centre as part of Veterans’ Health Week.

“Have a natter while doing a bit of exercise … and enjoy a light lunch together with like-minded others,” Dave Cuff, vice-president St Marys RSL sub-Branch, said.

“Camaraderie is our key goal.”

Any vets qualify to join the event – Anyone who is currently serving in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) or has already served in the ADF – women and men; Reserves or Permanent Forces; young and old; whether or not you are a member of the RSL – all veterans are encouraged to come along to enjoy the day.

“The RSL exists to support all veterans, not just their members … and this is just one of the many ways that RSL can help,” Mr Cuff said.

“The local RSL sub-Branch is a veteran’s door to a wide range of support measures far beyond having a mere chat or a brief walk … but it can certainly start with that – or not.

“It can be the first step in seeking specific assistance … or simply an opportunity to meet other veterans.”

EVENT DETAILS:

Register your place by calling the Outpost Train on 9833 4700 by Monday 18 October (for catering purposes).

COVID-safe conditions apply – QR scanning, masks, vaccination and social distancing.

On Wednesday 20 October, arrive Tench Reserve, Jamisontown/Penrith from 10.30am (bring mask and phone to scan QR) – seek out the RSL banner and registration desk in front of the eateries to sign in and get first water and ID for the lunch.

Do your walk, either full circuit or half circuit.

Obtain your free lunch and another water from the EastBank Fish’n’Chips take-away counter and stroll down to the riverbank with other veterans to enjoy a yarn.

For anyone needing assistance, St John Ambulance will be located at the registration desk and also at the half-way point opposite Emu Hall at the pedestrian bridge.

River images: Penrith City Council.