High marks for 11 school upgrades

Eleven local schools will receive infrastructure upgrades – bolstering children’s education as well as boosting work opportunities for tradies.

Works include sport and playground upgrades at Windsor Public School and Kurrajong East Public School; Toilet facility upgrades to Bligh Park Public School and Windsor Park Public School; canteen and kitchen facility upgrades at Glossodia Public School, Freemans Reach Public School and Brewongle Environmental Education Centre; a computer room upgrade for Oakville Public School, and upgrades for staff and student amenities at Hobartville Public School, Hillside Public School and Glenorie Public School.

The funding is part of the State Government’s $240 million Regional and Metro Renewal Program, which has already benefitted a total of 202 schools – 160 regional projects and 70 metro projects.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said this program is an important stimulus package that helps business and local communities recover from the pandemic while benefitting students.

“This not only provides schools with the projects they want but it supports our tradies with opportunities to tender or contract for the work,” said Ms Preston, while explaining wherever possible, schools use local contractors and suppliers for work.

“State-wide, these investments in schools are benefiting hundreds of businesses and will support more than 2600 jobs.

“All the projects have been put forward by the schools, and the program allows these important works to go out to tender immediately.”

The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.

Picture: Robyn Preston MP with the Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, the Hon. Sarah Mitchell MLC, on a recent visit to discuss schools funding.