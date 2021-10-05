Lower Portland man injured in backburn

A Lower Portland man was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital last night after being injured while backburning on his property.

The 60-year-old sustained burns, a chest injury and suspected spinal injuries after falling onto burning logs, then falling a further 10 metres down a slope landing on a tree.

The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter was at the scene at 5.20pm, with paramedics providing treatment. Fire and Rescue NSW attended to the fire.

The man was in a stable condition when airlifted to hospital.

Image: Careflight