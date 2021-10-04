Mt Druitt man faces court over driving offences after NRL grand final street gathering

A 22-year-old Mount Druitt man is on conditional bail and will face court over numerous driving offences following a 400-strong street gathering in the western suburbs after the NRL Grand Final match on Sunday (3 October).

Police were called to Woodstock Avenue, near Popondetta Road, Dharruk, to find about 400 people had gathered in the street and heavy traffic in the area.

Mount Druitt police were assisted by officers attached to Blacktown, Riverstone, Parramatta, Cumberland, Fairfield, Hornsby and North Shore Police Area Commands, the Public Order and Riot Squad, North West Metropolitan Operational Support Group, Traffic and Highway Patrol and the Dog Unit during the operation.

They dispersed the crowds, established local traffic diversions, before they observed a blue Ford Falcon doing a burnout on nearby Schiller Place at Emerton.

When police attempted to stop the Ford, the driver accelerated in the crowded street, causing a number of officers to take evasion action to avoid being struck. No officers were injured.

With the assistance of PolAir, the Ford was located a short time later on Luxford Road at Whalan.

The P-plate driver and sole occupant – a 22-year-old Mt Druitt man – was arrested and taken to Mt Druitt Police Station.

He was charged with not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID-19, operate vehicle so driving wheel/s undergo loss of traction, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and not comply P2 licence condition not display P plates.

He is due to appear at Mt Druitt Local Court on 3 November.