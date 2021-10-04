‘Our Hawkesbury River’ photo comp

Our Hawkesbury River photo competition Prizes: three NSW National Parks and Wildlife annual All-Parks Passes each worth $190 Entries close: Sunday, 17 October Multiple entries allowed Details: hawkesburynepeancmp.org

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Michelle Byrne is encouraging residents to send in their favourite photo of the Hawkesbury River for a chance to win some great prizes in the ‘Our Hawkesbury River’ photography competition.

“To celebrate everything that we love about the Hawkesbury River, we have partnered with five other councils and the NSW Government to launch the ‘Our Hawkesbury River’ photography competition,” Mayor Byrne said.

“This is a first of a series of community-based activities that will be used to raise awareness of the Hawkesbury-Nepean Coastal Management Program (CMP), which is a joint initiative between our Council and five others, including the Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Northern Beaches, Central Coast and Ku-ring-gai, on the long-term care of the Hawkesbury River and its estuary.

“The Hawkesbury River stretches an extraordinary 470kms, starting at Goulburn in the south, and then extending through to an estuary between Yarramundi in the Hawkesbury and onto Box Head and Barrenjoey Head in the Northern Beaches, before flowing into our oceans.

“It’s home to some unique wildlife and plant species, and there are plenty of stunning spots along the river where you can take a great snap. My favourite place is at Wisemans Ferry Park where you can have a picnic and just sit back and enjoy those riverfront views.”

The Hawkesbury-Nepean CMP is being undertaken with funding from councils and the NSW Government.

Stages One and Two of the project have already received over $350,000 of funding under the Coastal and Estuary grants program to undertake studies and identify risks associated with coastal management.