Whalan doctor, 80, retires

Whalan GP, Dr Anselm Kuok, has retired after 36 years of medical service to the community.

Saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, the 80-year-old will be sorely missed by the Blacktown City community, according to Mayor Tony Bleasdale.

“For decades, Dr Kuok has been a rock for his community, helping local families over several generations,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

Dr Kuok migrated from Malaysia as a child with his family in 1968 and completed his medical degree at the University of Sydney in 1982.

In 1985, he started his General Medical Practice in Whalan where he worked for the remainder of his career.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM congratulated Dr Kuok on his incredible service to the community through his medical work.

“After establishing his Whalan clinic in the mid-1980s, he never left, and carved out an extraordinary career.

“Dr Kuok was very well loved by the patients for whom he cared. Now, aged 80 years, I thank Dr Kuok and wish him a very happy retirement.”

Councillors Brad Bunting and Carol Israel also congratulated Dr Kuok.

“As we move forward into the 21st Century, we get less and less of these types of doctors and GPs that you can rely on as more and more are going into medical centres, Cr Bunting said.

“GPs in the local area, especially the Mount Druitt area, are really important. They’re there to look after not only individuals but whole families. I wish Dr Kuok all the best in his retirement.”

Cr Israel said, “Dr Kuok was a true community servant.

“He would travel two hours to and from work every day to see his patients in his surgery.

“I truly appreciate his service and I hope he enjoys the extra time to spend with his grandchildren.”

Blacktown City Council extends its deepest congratulations to Dr Kuok.

Picture: Blacktown City Councillor Brad Bunting presents Dr Kuok with a Council certificate of recognition upon his retirement.