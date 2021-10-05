Woman charged after teenage girl assaulted

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at Berkshire Park on Sunday (3 October) and faces Bankstown court today (Tuesday) on kidnapping and assault charges.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a woman after a teenage girl was allegedly detained and assaulted in Sydney’s west earlier this year.

In July 2021, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Tumbridge to investigate reports a 14-year-old girl had been detained, assaulted and supplied drugs by a man and woman known to her.

Following extensive inquiries, the 24-year-old was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station and charged with kidnap in company with intent serious indictable offence occasion actual bodily harm, supply prohibited drug, steal from person, intimidation and damage property by fire with intent to injure.

Police will allege in court that the woman drove the girl to a hotel in Parramatta, where she was supplied methylamphetamine (ice) and gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

It will be further alleged that the girl was then taken to a unit in Greenacre, where she was sexually and physically assaulted.

The woman was refused bail at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday and reappears in court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Tumbridge are continuing, and further arrests are expected.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Image: ABC