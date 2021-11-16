$155k tech upgrade for Richmond TAFE

Richmond TAFE is receiving $155,000 of the latest, state-of-the-art computers as part of the NSW Government’s $10 million investment for upgrading tech and learning spaces in TAFE NSW classrooms this year.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said approximately 140 new late-model computers will be delivered, equipped with a keyboard, mouse and a large 27- inch monitor with the capability to view several windows at once.

“The NSW Government is investing in new equipment at TAFE NSW campuses across the state to ensure students have the digital skills they need to gain employment,” Ms Preston said.

“The classroom asset refresh program is testament to the NSW Government’s commitment to TAFE NSW and delivering the pipeline of skilled workers industry needs.

“Upgrading technology across our state-wide network of campuses is key to helping students get jobs and supporting the NSW economy into the future,” Ms Preston said.

