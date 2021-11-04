$4000 in prizes to win in Blacktown City Christmas Lights comp

Entries are now being taken for the annual Blacktown City Christmas Lights Competition.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their home, townhouse or villa, or nominate a neighbour’s property for the competition.

More than $4000 in cash and prizes will be on offer across several prize categories.

This competition is a great way for residents to get creative with their decorating skills and spread some Christmas cheer in their neighbourhood after a difficult year.

Entries:

Register now at: blacktown.nsw.gov.au

Applications close on Friday, 3 December

Judging takes place 6-12 December

Participating home owners are encouraged to put in place COVID-safe measures and ensure that visitors maintain social distancing while on the property or footpath.

Prize categories:

1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Overall City winners

Best displays, selected from all entrants. Overall winners are selected from ward Winners.

Best Overall Townhouse / Villa Property

Ward Winners

The Blacktown Local Government Area is divided into 5 wards. All entrants are eligible for winning their ward prize.

Encouragement Award

Those properties who have not won a Major award are eligible for this category

Champion of Champions

Selected from previous 1st Place overall competition winners. If entrant obtains 1st Place overall they are no longer eligible to win any of the prizes.

Best Street

The Best Street title acknowledges neighbours who come together in the spirit of Christmas to create a festive atmosphere in the street they each call home. To be eligible for the title of Best Street, you must have a minimum of 3 decorated properties submit an entry form from the same street.

This year’s sponsors are Hoyts, Commercial Christmas and Good Luck Plaza.

Picture: Vincent Decole won 1st Place Overall City Winner in the 2020 Blacktown City Christmas Lights Competition for this display.