Balcombe Heights Estate’s online Remembrance Day service

To honour all those who have served and continue to serve in our Defence Forces this Remembrance Day (11 November) Balcombe Heights Estate’s Remembrance Day Commemoration will be held online.

Hills residents wanting to pay their respects to our nation’s servicemen and women can watch the ceremony online at 10.15am on Sunday, November 7 via Council’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheHillsShireCouncil.

Details: