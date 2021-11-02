Eleventh person charged over alleged murder of Doonside teen

Police have charged an eleventh person as investigations continue into the alleged murder of Doonside teenager, Jason Galleghan, on 4 August.

The 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive with injuries to his head and chest at a home on Perigee Close, Doonside. He was taken to Westmead Hospital where he later died.

Detectives attached to Blacktown Police Area Command established Strike Force Brens to investigate Jason’s death.

So far during the investigation, 10 people – aged between 13 and 36 – have been charged over their alleged roles in the incident. They remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries, Strike Force Brens detectives arrested a 24-year-old man at Blacktown Police Station about 10.30am yesterday (Monday 1 November).

The Woolooware man was charged with conceal serious indictable offence – murder.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on Thursday, 25 November.

Investigations under Strike Force Brens are continuing.

Picture: Jason Galleghan, courtesy NSW Police.