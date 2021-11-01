Fatal crashes: Llandilo, Mt Tomah, dashcam footage sought

A crime scene has been established following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Penrith this morning.

About 7.30am today (Tuesday 2 November), emergency services were called to The Northern Road, near Spinks Road, Llandilo, following reports a truck and car had collided.

The female driver of the car died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck sustained injuries and was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command, with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Northern Road is closed, and local traffic diversions are in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for updates.

Yesterday (Monday, 1 November) a man, 76, died following a crash at Mount Tomah.

About 10.30am emergency services were called to the Bells Line of Road, Mount Tomah, approximately 15km west of Bilpin, following reports of a truck and a car colliding trapping both drivers and their passengers.

NSW Police Rescue, with help from Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW SES, and NSW Ambulance paramedics worked to free the occupants.

The driver of the car – a 76-year-old man – died at the scene.

The car passenger – a 75-year-old woman – along with the driver of the truck – a 60-year-old man – were airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The passenger of the truck – a 48-year-old woman – suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command and the Crash Investigation Unit established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

As inquiries continue into both incidents, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately.