Hawkesbury Art Fair is on, buy unique pieces

The 8th annual Hawkesbury Art Fair is being held at Hawkesbury Regional Gallery from Monday, 8 November, through to Sunday, 5 December 2021.

Stunning, unique and original creations by local artists will be on sale at the event which features Ferry Artists Gallery, Hawkesbury Artists and Artisans Trail, Hawkesbury Community Arts Workshop, Hawkesbury Camera Club, Macquarie Towns Art Society, Piggery Lane Studio and Friends of the Hawkesbury Art Community and Regional Gallery Inc.

Through the Hawkesbury Art Fair, the Gallery celebrates the dedication, hard work and creativity of the people of the Hawkesbury region. It is also an opportunity for local artists to sell their work and for residents and visitors to the area to buy original art from the region’s best-known and most accomplished artists.

Venue:

Hawkesbury Regional Gallery, 1st floor, Deerubbin Centre

300 George Street, Windsor

Free entry

For further details on hours of opening, exhibitions and activities go to hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au/gallery or facebook.com/hawkesburygallery

Hawkesbury Regional Gallery will reopen to the public on Monday, 8 November in compliance with the Public Health (COVID-19 General) Order 2021.

Vaccination requirements apply to both staff and customers aged 16 years and older. Any person entering the gallery will be required to show their vaccination status, wear a face mask and check in using the Service NSW app. Unvaccinated people under the age of 16 may attend the Gallery.

Pictures: Hawkesbury Regional Gallery.