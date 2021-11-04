Join DIY Daisy for garage sale trail fashion

This weekend, learn sustainable tips from some of the biggest names in fashion and finance as part of the Hills’ Garage Sale Trail celebrations.

Register now for one of the FREE online masterclasses being presented tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday (7 November) and you can use your new found expertise to sell your wares at the annual Garage Sale Trail events (13-14 and 20-21 November) in the Hills Shire.

Meet sewing blogger Daisy Braid, fashion designer Kit Willow, five-time Aria award winner Ella Hopper and many more famous faces who will be giving their top tips on being sustainable thanks to the “festival of pre-loved stuff” – better known as the Garage Sale Trail.

Daisy Braid, or DIY Daisy, is hosting the ‘DIY your wardrobe’ workshop at noon on Saturday. Daisy will be teaching tips on how to repurpose fabric scraps and how to make old clothes new again in the 40 minute session.

“If you are new to sewing and need a simple project to practise your skills and gain confidence, bunting is a great project,” Daisy said of her class, before adding: “I’ll also be sharing some of my fave DIY projects I made with secondhand materials.”

Daisy also encouraged residents to get involved in the annual garage sale event, which will be held across the weekends of November 13-14 and November 20-21.

Participants will have the option of hosting a garage sale online and now in person (subject to COVID-19 restrictions), following NSW reaching 80 per cent double vaccination rates.

“Garage sales all over your city on the same day! Sounds like a dream, but it’s real!” Daisy said.

“I can’t wait to make a day of it with my girlfriends and find some unique treasures to craft with.”

To book your spot: https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/learn.

To read more about Daisy and her workshop, check out Council’s interview on FOCUS online: https://hillsfocus.com.au/?p=2368.