The heart of your local news

02 4588 5055

Man shot dead by police in Seven Hills

News

About 11.20am today (Tuesday 9 November), officers attached to Blacktown Police Area Command attended a home on Bulah Way, Seven Hills, to conduct inquiries in relation to an outstanding warrant.

A physical confrontation ensued and a man was shot by police.

Officers conducted CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics who worked on the man, but he could not be revived.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are underway.

A number of residential streets have been closed with diversions in place.

Police have not released further information at this time.

 

Previous Article
HSC students free crisis drop-in centre
Next Article
Turning point in cervical screening tests

What’s On

Menu

Stay in the loop!

Subscribe to our mailing list for local news and offers