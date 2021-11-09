Man shot dead by police in Seven Hills

About 11.20am today (Tuesday 9 November), officers attached to Blacktown Police Area Command attended a home on Bulah Way, Seven Hills, to conduct inquiries in relation to an outstanding warrant.

A physical confrontation ensued and a man was shot by police.

Officers conducted CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics who worked on the man, but he could not be revived.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are underway.

A number of residential streets have been closed with diversions in place.

Police have not released further information at this time.