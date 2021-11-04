Two OMCG members charged over Blacktown tattoo parlour fire

Raptor Squad detectives charged two high-ranking members of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) following an investigation into a fire at a Blacktown tattoo parlour on 22 June.

Blacktown Police and emergency services attended the fire at the Sunnyholt Road premises at approximately 1.10am. It spread from the rear of a tattoo parlour that adjoins Humphries Lane.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad took over investigation under Strike Force Hollier after initial inquiries established the fire had been deliberately lit.

Raptor Squad officers arrested two men – aged 39 and 29 – at homes at Castle Hill and Box Hill on 4 November.

The men, who are both high-ranking Finks OMCG members, were taken to Castle Hill Police Station and charged with knowingly and recklessly direct criminal group assist crime, and damage property by fire (greater than $15,000).

Both men were refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Local Court, where they were granted conditional bail to next appear at the same court on Thursday, 18 November.

Pictures: NSW Police Force.

Main: the Box Hill arrest. Inset: the Castle Hill arrest.