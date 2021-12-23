Hawkesbury’s new council team

The 2021 NSW Local Government Election results have been declared for Hawkesbury City Council.
The following councillors have been elected for the next term of Council.
Barry Calvert, Australian Labour Party
Patrick Conolly, Liberal Party
Shane Djuric, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers
Eddie Dogramaci, The Small Business Party
Amanda Kotlash, Australian Labour Party
Mary Lyons-Buckett, Independent
Jill Reardon, Liberal Party
Sarah Richards, Liberal Party
Les Sheather
Paul Veigel, Liberal Party
Danielle Wheeler, The Greens NSW
Nathan Zamprogno, Independent
The first Ordinary Meeting of Council will be held on Tuesday, 11 January 2022, when the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected.