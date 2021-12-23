Hawkesbury’s new council team

The 2021 NSW Local Government Election results have been declared for Hawkesbury City Council.

The following councillors have been elected for the next term of Council.

Barry Calvert, Australian Labour Party

Patrick Conolly, Liberal Party

Shane Djuric, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers

Eddie Dogramaci, The Small Business Party

Amanda Kotlash, Australian Labour Party

Mary Lyons-Buckett, Independent

Jill Reardon, Liberal Party

Sarah Richards, Liberal Party

Les Sheather

Paul Veigel, Liberal Party

Danielle Wheeler, The Greens NSW

Nathan Zamprogno, Independent

The first Ordinary Meeting of Council will be held on Tuesday, 11 January 2022, when the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected.