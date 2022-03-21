Blacktown’s state-of-the-art mental health unit

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor officially opened the Acute Adult Mental Health Inpatient Service at Blacktown Hospital, with the modern therapeutic space ensuring people can recover in a calm, healing environment.

Mrs Taylor said the state-of-the-art 30-bed unit has been designed to support recovery-orientated contemporary models of care, with locals with lived experience and the wider community playing a key role in its design and delivery.

“This space will ensure people who require care for their mental health receive the support they need in a setting they can feel comfortable in,” Mrs Taylor said.

“There is an abundance of natural light, beautifully designed outdoor areas, sensory and de-escalation spaces and stunning artwork throughout the new facility.

“Importantly, people with lived experience were involved in every step of the development process, to ensure delivery of the best outcome for consumers, staff and the western Sydney community.

“All of this contributes to a therapeutic space that promotes cultural, emotional, psychological and physical safety and empowerment.”

The new unit features:

30 single-bed rooms each with unique artwork

two spacious dining and recreation rooms filled with natural light

a dedicated room for art therapy and other therapeutic activities

sensory modulation rooms including comfortable chairs and lounges, TV and skyview ceiling panel

indoor and outdoor exercise and fitness facilities

landscaped gardens

The purpose-built unit is part of the $700 million state-wide Mental Health Infrastructure Program to support the delivery of mental health care reform in NSW – the single biggest investment in mental health infrastructure to date.

Consumers and staff seamlessly transitioned from Bungarribee House at Blacktown Hospital into the new unit on Tuesday, 22 February, following a smoking ceremony held on Monday, 21 February.

The relocation also complements the more than $700 million Blacktown and Mount Druitt Hospitals Expansion Project, and makes way for Bungarribee House to be demolished and work to begin on an additional new purpose-built mental health facility at Blacktown Hospital.