Laps for Clay at Hawkesbury Oasis

Hills and Hawkesbury teens are swimming 100kms each this month to honour a friend lost to suicide and raise money for ReachOut.

Clayton Peacock died last year aged 14 and is remembered as a polite, caring and respectful young man who was a keen sportsman and cherished friend, said Macquarie MP Susan Templeman who is supporting the fundraiser.

“Gemma King and her friends are swimming throughout March as part of the Laps for Life campaign, which helps ReachOut ensure young people have the support they need to be happy and well,” Ms Templeman said.

Gemma, who was in the same class at school with Clayton, said the team has raised more than $4300 and continues to strive for more.

“I’ve done Laps for Life before. I’m doing it to raise money for mental health, and this year I am dedicating it to my mate, Clayton,” Gemma said.

Ms Templeman said the flood interrupted some of the team’s swims but they are more than determined to reach their fundraising target.

“Clayton’s death affected so many people – his footy teammates, Hills Sports High peers and primary school mates – and by doing this fundraiser, his friends are helping to ensure support can get to where it’s really needed to help save lives,” Ms Templeman said.

To donate, visit https://www.lapsforlife.com.au/fundraisers/gemmaking/laps-for-life

Picture: From back, left to right, Clayton’s dad Simon and Susan Templeman with the Laps for Clay team of Luke, Charlotte, Gemma, Cassidy, Vanessa, Charlotte, Isabelle and Sophie-Rose at Hawkesbury Oasis. Inset: team members Logan and Danny.