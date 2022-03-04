No power or comms in Hawkesbury areas as rain continues

Hawkesbury SES has reported continued flooding throughout the Hawkesbury local government area, following Hawkesbury River peaking at North Richmond yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and Windsor this morning (Friday).

The drop in river heights will be hampered over the next seven days with continued forecasted showers.

“Many remote and isolated parts of the Hawkesbury have no power and no communications,” the SES reported.

“[We are] supporting our isolated communities in the Macdonald Valley. Flood boat and helicopter resupply operations have started to provide food, medicines and fuel into the Webbs Creek and Macdonald Valleys. Resupply requests are being coordinated through the St. Albans RFS Captain (Lilly S.)

“If any other residents need resupply or assistance, please contact NSWSES 132500.

“An emergency hotline 1800 814 647 has been established for people to request assistance with livestock assessment and veterinary assistance, emergency fodder where access allows, and euthanasia and burial if required.”

SES is urging residents not to return to businesses or dwellings in areas under flood evacuation orders, not to enter or play in flood water, not to take private boats onto the river or any backwaters.

Follow NSW SES at ses.nsw.gov.au

Main picture: Veterinary supplies being delivered by boat to isolated Hawkesbury farms. All pictures: Hawkesbury SES.