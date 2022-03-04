North Richmond businesses keep flood donations coming

Hawkesbury councillor Sarah Richards is at North Richmond today (Friday) praising Hawkesbury Helping Hands and hope4u charity along with James and the team at Coles for donating boxes of fresh produce which is now going out to local families in need during the flood crisis.

“This is community,” Ms Richards said.

“West of the River we have not stopped our on-the-ground efforts to help locals in need. Hawkesbury’s Helping Hands have set up a location here and local businesses have jumped at the chance to offer assistance.

“Huge thanks to James and the team from Coles North Richmond who just donated all of this fresh produce to go to local families.

“Thank you to Diane from hope4u.pty.ltd for helping coordinate all of this.”

Hawkesbury Helping Hands has set up a small distribution centre at Hawkesbury Valley Baptist Church, Terrace Road, North Richmond.

It reopens at 10am tomorrow (Saturday), with food and limited supplies of toiletries, including nappies, for families needing immediate assistance.

