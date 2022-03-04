Rowland praises SES, brings beer ‘n brownies

Member for Greenway, Shadow Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, dropped by

the Blacktown SES station today (Friday) to give her thanks and appreciation for the tireless work these emergency service volunteers continue to carry out during the latest flood crisis.

There is no question this week has been tough and totally disrupted lives, Ms Rowland said, particularly for many in the electorate who’ve had property damaged and livestock in danger.

“Through it all, our NSW SES Blacktown Unit has been there to help — no questions asked,” she said.

“As a small token of our appreciation, I dropped by a slab of Hawkes Lager and some homemade brownies to Commander Barry and his team, on behalf of our electorate.

“Thank you to our SES Unit. We couldn’t get through this without you.”

According to Blacktown SES, the large animal rescue (pictured right) of a cow trapped and isolated by floodwaters in Freemans Reach was successful. Together with Hawkesbury crews the cow was taken back to land.

Crews also worked in nearby Shanes Park with the Mount Druitt team to rescue 21 dogs and puppies, four alpacas and two lizards – all of which were returned safely to their owners.