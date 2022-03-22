Very first Seven Hills Festival on this weekend

The long-awaited inaugural Seven Hills Festival is finally on this weekend.

After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, this family fun event kickstarts council’s annual calendar of community festivals.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM encourages residents to join the festivities at this historic event for the Seven Hills community.

“After an extremely challenging two years for our community, I am delighted to bring the very first Seven Hills Festival to our residents,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

Entry is free and the festival will be held on Saturday, 26 March, at Grantham Reserve, with fun activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Festival-goers can look forward to market and food stalls, live stage performances, free kids’ rides as well as workshops and displays.

“It’s wonderful for our community to be able to come together and celebrate where they live after two years of cancelled and postponed community events.

“I urge residents to come along, connect with their neighbours and enjoy the fun-filled occasion at one of Council’s fabulous local reserves,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

The Seven Hills Festival is run by Blacktown City Council and sponsored by Seven Hills Plaza and the Commonwealth Bank.

2022 Seven Hills Festival

Where: Grantham Reserve, Mississippi Road, Seven Hills

When: Saturday, 26 March, 2022 between 10am and 4pm

Cost: Free

Details: visit https://www.blacktown.nsw.gov.au/Events-and-activities/2022-Seven-Hills-Festival