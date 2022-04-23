Child exploitation charges, Kenthurst home searched

A Kenthurst home was searched and a 59-year-old man was charged following an investigation by detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad into alleged online procurement in the north-west.

Earlier this month, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man within this district.

Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with the mother of a girl aged under 10 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child. It will be further alleged that the man made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested a 59-year-old man at Liverpool just before 10am yesterday (Friday, 22 April).

A short time later, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Kenthurst, where several electronic storage devices were seized to undergo further examination.

The man was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with attempt sexual intercourse with child under the age of 10, use carriage service to procure child under 16 years for sexual activity, and use carriage service to transmit or publish or promote child abuse.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today (Saturday, 23 April).

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, said parents and carers should continually be reminding young people of the dangers they face online.

“Parents and guardians should be involved in their children’s online activity and ensure they know they can come to you if they are uncomfortable with anything that happens online,” Det Supt Doherty said.

“Given that school holidays are underway, this man’s arrest should serve as a timely reminder that strangers exist online and frequently use the internet as a tool to groom children.

“Any online platform that allows kids to be in contact with others they do not know or have only met in the online environment can put them at serious risk of harm.

“What this man allegedly said to investigators about what he wished to do to a young child is unspeakable and removing him from the community was of the highest importance.

“It will be alleged in court he believed he was meeting a mother and young child for the purpose of sexual activity yesterday, but was instead confronted by police,” Det Supt Doherty said.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU; and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.