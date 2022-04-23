The heart of your local news

02 4588 5055

Driver clocked at 210km/h at Eastern Creek

Blacktown City Independent

A man, 22, has been charged – and his number plates confiscated for three months – after he was detected allegedly driving at more than 100km/h above the speed limit at Eastern Creek this morning (Saturday), during the double-demerit points Anzac Day long weekend.

The location was the M4 Motorway, not the adjacent Sydney Motorsport Park.

Mt Druitt Highway Patrol officers conducting speed enforcement duties, recorded a speed of 210km/h in the signposted 100km/h zone westbound on the M4 at about 1.45am. The driver was directed to stop.

The Marayong man was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice (FCAN) for the offences of drive at a speed dangerous, and exceed speed limit – more than 45km/h. His licence and number plates were confiscated on the spot.

He is due to appear in Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday, 25 May.

 

Previous Article
Jordan Springs man faces carjacking charges

What’s On

Menu

Stay in the loop!

Subscribe to our mailing list for local news and offers