Driver clocked at 210km/h at Eastern Creek

A man, 22, has been charged – and his number plates confiscated for three months – after he was detected allegedly driving at more than 100km/h above the speed limit at Eastern Creek this morning (Saturday), during the double-demerit points Anzac Day long weekend.

The location was the M4 Motorway, not the adjacent Sydney Motorsport Park.

Mt Druitt Highway Patrol officers conducting speed enforcement duties, recorded a speed of 210km/h in the signposted 100km/h zone westbound on the M4 at about 1.45am. The driver was directed to stop.

The Marayong man was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice (FCAN) for the offences of drive at a speed dangerous, and exceed speed limit – more than 45km/h. His licence and number plates were confiscated on the spot.

He is due to appear in Mt Druitt Local Court on Wednesday, 25 May.