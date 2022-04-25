Funding for BMX pump track “a reality” says Richards

A re-elected Morrison Government will invest up to $750,000 to make the proposed BMX pump track at Colonial Reserve, Bligh Park, a reality says Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards.

With its design process due to start next financial year, Ms Richards said she has listened to the community and “took on this cause because local families deserve top-notch recreational spaces.”

“Locals have been telling me that they want this exciting project to go ahead, but unfortunately Council hasn’t had the funds to get it done … I’ve advocated for funding from the Morrison Government so that the BMX track could proceed.”

The mother of three school-aged children said the track will be a great space for kids to spend time outdoors.

The BMX track will support up to 10 jobs during its design and construction processes, providing an economic boost to the Hawkesbury.

Picture: supplied by Sarah Richards.