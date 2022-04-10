Get your free trees now

Hawkesbury and Hills residents can claim a free tree during autumn and spring.

“This year’s trees include native varieties as well as citrus and flowering trees which will provide shade and privacy for years to come,” Hawkesbury MP Ms Preston said.

More than 25,000 trees are being offered across 33 council areas as part of the NSW Premier’s Priority of Greening our City, which aims to plant one million trees by the end of 2022.

Applications are online and your local Bunnings store will be in contact when trees are ready to be collected and planted.

For a list of eligible suburbs and Bunnings Warehouses go to dpie.nsw.gov.au/free-tree.

HILLS RESIDENTS

Hills residents can order their four free plants online from The Hills Shire Council’s Bidjiwong Community Nursery.

They will then be able to pick up their plants contact free at the nursery entrance at the allocated time.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi said the new “click and collect” system will allow residents to access the much-loved nursery in a safe and convenient way, while also securing their four free plants for their yard (per calendar year).

“This is a great community facility and I encourage residents to book their place today,” Mayor Gangemi added.

For more information about Bidjiwong Community Nursery to join the wait list, visit The Hills Council’s website and search “Bidjiwong Community Nursery”.

Trees improve our quality of life, increasing air quality and shade, delivering better urban amenity and creating habitats to support wildlife, said Department of Planning and Environment executive director Steve Hartley.

“We received an overwhelming response to our giveaway in the first two years – running out of trees in just days – with more than 45,000 already planted in Greater Sydney backyards as part of this program.

“Of the residents who participated in the giveaway, more than half have gone on to plant additional trees at home.”

If residents are unable to claim a tree this time, more trees will be made available during autumn and spring.

To be notified when the next giveaway is open please visit www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/free-tree and register your interest.

Main picture: Mayor Dr Peter Gangemi urges residents to register for their free trees.