Hills business education series

Business owners are getting a helping hand to start up or re-educate themselves thanks to the business education mini How To Series held by Hills Shire Council.

The series comprises face-to-face workshops aimed at helping new and established business owners understand the fundamentals of social media, marketing and business planning.

Upcoming workshops include:

Mastering Facebook Advertising

Tuesday, 26 April 2022

10am -12pm

Council’s administration building, 3 Columbia Court, Norwest

Learn how to read business page analytics to help create more effective content. Learn about the latest software to make your business life easier; and how to make content that will stand out from your competitors.

Presented by Katrina Beveridge – CEO of Strategic Online.

Instagram for Business Success

Tuesday, 10 May

10am to 12pm

Council’s administration building, 3 Columbia Court, Norwest

This workshop will provide business owners with tricks and tips to become business proficient in Instagram. Learn how to become business proficient in Instagram; how to create Instagram content including reels, videos and stories.

Presented by: Katrina Beveridge – CEO of Strategic Online.

In addition to these, Council is planning to hold a second New Business Strategic Connector Event in September, following the success of its 15 March event.

“We had a fantastic turnout, with more than 80 new businesses attending [that] event, and learning about what support is available to them locally and through state government agencies” Mayor Peter Gangemi said.

“As the name suggests, our New Business Strategic Connector event aims to connect small business to local networking groups, to Council’s Economic Development Team and with other likeminded people who are on the same journey as them.

“If you are a new business, I highly encourage you to attend the next New Business Strategic Connector Event or get in touch with our Economic Development Team through the Business Help Desk and Concierge Program. They can offer a range of support, and in-person, on all things small business related.”