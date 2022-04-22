Jordan Springs man faces carjacking charges

A man has been charged with an outstanding warrant and other offences following an alleged carjacking in Jordan Springs earlier this week.

Officers attached to Nepean Police Area Command commenced an investigation and conducted numerous inquiries regarding the identity of the man, following reports a man had threatened a woman with a knife before stealing her car from Jordan Springs shopping centre at about 10.20am on Wednesday (20 April).

The woman was uninjured.

Following those inquiries, Nepean Detectives attended a hotel on Carlton Crescent, Chippendale, and arrested a 37-year-old man about 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday 21 April).

He was taken to Mascot Police Station, where he was charged with the outstanding warrant for aggravated take/drive motor vehicle with person in it while armed with a weapon, as well as one count of break and enter with intent at North Rocks on 9 April.

The Jordan Springs man was refused bail and appeared in Central Local Court today.

Inquiries continue.