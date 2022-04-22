Public hearing on Fernadell Park plans

A public hearing to outline revised changes to planned works in Fernadell Park, Pitt Town, is being held at the Pitt Town Sports Club on Monday, 16 May from 7pm.

The revised plans were created following a first round of “very positive” community consultation in mid-2021 according to the council, which added due to the importance of the project and significance of the changes, plans were being re-exhibited.

Changes include a revised layout for the training field and multi-use courts, relocation of the play space a significant increase in off-street parking and the piping of the northern drainage channel.

Pitt Town residents have until Thursday, 26 May, to have their say on revised plans for the transformation of Fernadell Park by viewing the masterplan and commenting at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/fernadell.

To book your seat at the public hearing on 16 May, visit www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/fernadell