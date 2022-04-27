Step up and walk to school part of road safe campaign

School children are encouraged to put their best foot forward and get walking as part of Walk Safely to School Day.

School P&Cs are being asked to get on board on health kick too by hosting a healthy breakfast for the children as well.

An initiative of National Road Safety Week which runs 15-22 May, Friday 20 May has been designated as Walk Safely to School Day, announced Minister for Transport and Baulkham Hills MP David Elliott.

“This is a community initiative that aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking (especially to and from school) can provide for the long term wellbeing of our children,” he said.

“Apart from the physical benefits, regular walking also has a favourable impact on children’s cognitive and academic performance.”

The national initiative also promotes healthy eating and encourages schools and P&Cs to Host a Healthy Breakfast on the day.

Top four tips for parents to get their kids walking to school: