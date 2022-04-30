Three-vehicle crash Colyton

Around 9am this morning (Saturday), five NSW Ambulance paramedic crews including the Careflight Rescue helicopter attended a three vehicle crash, with persons trapped, on The Great Western Highway, Colyton.

One patient, a male believed to be aged in his 20’s, was located in a critical condition with head injuries, with two other patients sustaining minor injuries and not transported by ambulance.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived quickly to the scene and were confronted with a young man who had critical head injuries”, NSW Ambulance Inspector Caitlyn Murphy said.

“Paramedics worked very hard to stabilise the patient before he was transported to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

“Accidents like this are awful to witness and with the rain returning to Sydney this weekend it is really important that everyone slows down and drives to the conditions”