Vincent Alauni, 13, was last seen leaving his home on Denbern Street, Dean Park, about 1pm on Wednesday (20 April).

Vincent is of Maori/Pacific Islander appearance, thin build, about 160cm tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a grey coloured tracksuit.

Vincent is known to frequent the Blacktown, Mount Druitt and St Marys areas.

Anyone with information regarding Vincent’s whereabouts is urged to contact Riverstone Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.