$300m north-west investment welcomed by Rowland

Greenway MP Michelle Rowland has welcomed the news an Albanese Labor Government will invest in a package of targeted infrastructure projects in the north-west to accelerate planning and road construction.

Labor’s initial package of works will deliver $300 million worth of investment, including:

Bringing forward funding to accelerate construction works on Dunheved Road.

$50 million for the Castlereagh Connection planning and preparatory works.

$37 million for Richmond Road planning.

$75 million to finalise planning and commence initial construction of Bandon Road in the North-West Growth Corridor.

Ms Rowland said ahead of the 2019 election, Scott Morrison promised he would fix Dunheved Road, but locals are still waiting for construction to start. That’s why Labor will bring forward the funding to get this much-needed project underway as soon as possible.

“In recent times, we have also seen a striking reminder of the need to take flood and other extreme weather events into account in planning infrastructure investments, and that is what our commitment to the Castlereagh Connection will do.”

An expert panel will also be set up to look at the region’s needs and report ahead of the 2023 Budget – taking the politics out of planning.

“This panel would consider important projects like the metro extension from Tallawong to St Marys, additional upgrades along Richmond Road and the best way to connect rail services to Macarthur,” Ms Rowland said.

The panel will bring together all three levels of government across Western Sydney – from the south-west to the north-west – and conduct proper planning for future transport and infrastructure needs.

It will also bring together local business and community representatives to provide their feedback.