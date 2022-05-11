Beryl Simes Smith Park open

Former Blacktown Girls High principal, Beryl Simes Smith, now has a park named in her memory in the heart of the city near her beloved school.

Located on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Prince Street, opposite Blacktown Mosque, the park features an outdoor gym, volleyball court, play equipment and undercover picnic areas.

Costing $2 million, the play and exercise space is surrounded by high-density development within 500m of the CBD.

Officially opened by Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM, the park is a tribute to Ms Smith who inspired generations of students in her 40-year career.

“This park is a wonderful tribute to much-respected principal, Beryl Simes Smith, who made her mark on our local community as deputy principal and principal of Blacktown Girls High (1958-71),” the mayor said.

“Beryl is remembered as someone who instilled a strong sense of integrity, perseverance and ethics in her students.

“She was also a big believer in the importance of a well-rounded education, and even opened a school garden.

“Therefore, it is apt that this wonderful new park and meeting place be named after Beryl Simes Smith.”

Councillor Julie Griffiths, Blacktown MP Stephen Bali, relative Philip Smart, Blacktown Girls High deputy principal Zoe Van-Stolk, former councillor Kevin Gillies and former students attended a ribbon cutting to mark the park’s opening.

Main picture: Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale (third from left) at the official opening of Beryl Simes Smith Park with Blacktown MP Stephen Bali, Cr Julie Griffiths, former students, Philip Smart, Kevin Gillies and Blacktown Girls High deputy principal Zoe Van-Stolk.