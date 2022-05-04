Blacktown Medieval Fayre and Banquet postponed

Blacktown City Council will postpone its popular Medieval Fayre and Banquet due to inclement weather and a predicted forecast of further rain.

Initially scheduled to take place during the Blacktown City Festival on May 21 and 22, the event will now be held on the Father’s Day weekend in September.

Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM said the decision to cancel the event was in the interests of safety due to recent wet weather severely impacting the event site at Nurragingy Reserve.

“Given the wet conditions at the ground and surrounding access roads, Council has had to consider the effect this would have on patron safety, animal welfare and parking arrangements,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

“The event will now be moved to Saturday, 3 September and Sunday, 4 September, which will allow sufficient time for the grounds to dry out and all parking areas to be available for use.

“This will coincide with the Father’s Day weekend and Council will make some special announcements closer to the date for dads attending the event.”

Those who have purchased a ticket will receive a full refund within a couple of days, however should this not occur, please email events.team@blacktown.nsw.gov.au

For a full list of Blacktown City Festival events from 14-29 May, visit: blacktown.nsw.gov.au/festival