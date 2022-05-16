Hawkesbury mayor stabbed in home invasion

Mayor Patrick Conolly was taken to Westmead Hospital early this morning (Monday) after being stabbed in the arm during a home invasion in Bligh Park.

Police are now searching for several men who forced their way into the home. The men fled in the family’s car – a white Skoda.

Reports say the mayor was stabbed in the upper arm and is in a stable condition. His family were inside the home at the time and were uninjured.

Police were seen doorknocking residents of Porpoise Crescent this morning as part of their investigations.

Hawkesbury City Council will release a statement on the incident shortly.