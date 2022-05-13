Hawkesbury’s newest police recruits

Five new probationary constables will commence duties in Hawkesbury after they attested at a formal ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston welcomed Tamaryn, Timothy, Karen, Dylan and Mitchell saying they will be an asset to the Hawkesbury command.

“Our new recruits have chosen a career of service which require them to put themselves at the front line of protecting our community every day,” Ms Preston said upon congratulating them.

The officers were students of Class 352, who have completed eight months of training and are now on the beat.

Class 352 included 142 men and 60 women.

The NSW Government announced in 2019 the delivery of 1500 additional officers over four years to enhance community safety across NSW.

Main picture: (l-r) Hawkesbury police command’s Tamaryn, Timothy, Karen, Dylan and Mitchell with Robyn Preston.