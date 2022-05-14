Labor: multi-million-dollar road spends, new ‘political-free’ planning panel

An Albanese Labor Government will deliver significant new investment in roads and infrastructure to benefit residents in the Hawkesbury, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has said.

A total of $37 million will be delivered for Richmond Road planning, and an additional $75 million will finalise planning and commence initial construction of Bandon Road, Vineyard/Riverstone.

“Getting these corridors planned and built will make our roads safer and get people home sooner,” Ms Templeman said.

“Labor will also provide $50 million for planning and preparatory works for the Castlereagh Connection. In line with the NSW Government’s decision in 2018, the works will stop at Castlereagh Road.

“Labor will also match the Government’s $11.2 million announcement to upgrade Hawkesbury roads, but unlike them our commitment to improving local infrastructure will not be a one-off – it will continue outside of an election period.

“These roads projects are in addition to the Richmond Bridge duplication project, which will see $400 million worth of federal funding invested.

“I heard the community’s concerns about cross-river congestion 12 years ago, and this duplication project is high on Labor’s priority list.

“We would expect open and transparent consultation with the community, by the NSW Government, to determine the route …[which] needs to be a more flood resilient one.

“Building a bridge that offers no additional access when water levels rise is a waste of time and a waste of money.

Labor will also provide additional funding for councils to upgrade roads and infrastructure by extending the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.

New ‘political free’ infrastructure planning panel

Ms Templeman said the politics will also be taken out of infrastructure planning in Western Sydney under a Labor government by establishing an expert panel to look at the region’s needs and report ahead of the 2023 Budget.

“The panel will bring together all three levels of government across Western Sydney – from the southwest to the northwest – and conduct proper planning for future transport and infrastructure needs,” Ms Templeman said.

“It will also bring together community and local business representatives to provide feedback, so local people have a greater voice.”

Main picture: Macquarie MP Susan Templeman with Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King at North Richmond.