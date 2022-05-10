Man shot in Londonderry

An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalised suffering gunshot wounds in Londonderry last night (Tuesday, 10 May).

Emergency services were called to a home on Milford Road just before 9pm. Officers attached to Nepean Police Area Command found a 37-year-old man inside the home suffering gunshot wounds to both his legs.

Police have been told the occupant was injured after a man – wearing hi-vis clothing and a face covering – entered the home and discharged a firearm before fleeing.

With the assistance of the Dog Squad and PolAir; officers conducted a search of the area; however, the armed man could not be located.

The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A crime scene was established, and detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial inquiries have led police to believe the incident was targeted. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area is urged to contact Nepean Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.