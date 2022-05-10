The heart of your local news

02 4588 5055

Man shot in Londonderry

Hawkesbury Independent

An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalised suffering gunshot wounds in Londonderry last night (Tuesday, 10 May).

Emergency services were called to a home on Milford Road just before 9pm. Officers attached to Nepean Police Area Command found a 37-year-old man inside the home suffering gunshot wounds to both his legs.

Police have been told the occupant was injured after a man – wearing hi-vis clothing and a face covering – entered the home and discharged a firearm before fleeing.

With the assistance of the Dog Squad and PolAir; officers conducted a search of the area; however, the armed man could not be located.

The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A crime scene was established, and detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial inquiries have led police to believe the incident was targeted. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area is urged to contact Nepean Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Previous Article
$2.5m Labor pledge to bolster North Richmond centre for emergencies
Next Article
Hawkesbury’s newest police recruits

What’s On

Menu

Stay in the loop!

Subscribe to our mailing list for local news and offers