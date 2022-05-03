More funding for Riverstone residential land improvements

Five new state funded grants will improve council infrastructure and public space amenity works in Riverstone, Schofields, Marsden Park and Rouse Hill.

The works earmarked for June through to October 2023 include:

Edmund Street Basin, Riverstone $16.63 million

Marsden Park Regional Basin $14.24 million

Regent Street basin, Riverstone $11.1 million

Rouse Road drainage, Rouse Hill $4.89 million

Advance Street drainage, Schofields $ 1.97 million

are part of $48.8 million of second-round funding (Accelerated Infrastructure Fund AIF) to assist Blacktown Council with drainage, pathways, landscaping and environmental improvements, Riverstone MP Kevin Conolly announced.

“Western Sydney is experiencing record growth and it’s important that all levels of Government work together to unlock the land needed for new homes and ensure there is the right infrastructure in place to support that growth long term,” Mr Conolly said.

Riverstone electorate’s share is part of more than $139 million dollars’ worth of infrastructure funding to support the delivery of thousands of new homes and jobs across booming Western Sydney.

Twenty-four council-led projects have been selected for AIF funding.

Those selected – worth more than half a billion dollars collectively – are being delivered by seven councils in high-growth areas of Blacktown City, The Hills, Hawkesbury, Penrith, Liverpool, Wollondilly, Camden, and Campbelltown.

These projects will create up to 2200 construction jobs, as well as unlocking 570 hectares of employment land dedicated to creating more jobs closer to home.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said it was wonderful to see so many important projects green lit to meet the growing demand for new homes in the west.

“We know people want to live in areas like Riverstone, Schofields, Marsden Park and Rouse Hill and that’s why we’re focused on getting homes built, with the right infrastructure in place from the get-go, Planning and Homes Minister Anthony Roberts said.

“In supporting councils to deliver these projects, we’re also giving industry greater certainty for investment into Western Sydney. It’s a win-win.”

Mr Roberts said construction was well underway on the 14 projects from the first round of the AIF, with some projects nearing completion including the upgrade of Railway Terrace in Schofields.