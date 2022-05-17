Motorcyclist trapped in tree, Parklea

Four paramedic road crews and a Careflight Rescue helicopter team attended Sentry Drive, Parklea, this morning (Tuesday) to rescue a motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and hit a tree.

The man, believed to be in his 20’s, was trapped within the tree branches. Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was transported to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene and located a man who had crashed his motorbike and somehow had found himself in the branches of a tree,” Inspector Brian Parsell said.

“Paramedics did a great job to reassure the patient and worked alongside NSW Fire & Rescue while they worked to free the man from the tree.”

“Being National Road Safety Week, NSW Ambulance would like to remind everyone to take care and drive to the conditions. We want everybody to make it home safe at the end of the day.”

Picture: NSW Ambulance.