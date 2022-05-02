One click to Hornsby’s pre-loved shopper’s paradise

New garage sale platform Second Hand Hornsby launched today (2 May) giving residents and buyers easy access to advertise and find sales in their district.

With expectations of the Hornsby Shire becoming a pre-loved shopper’s paradise, the website is a one stop shop for people interested in buying or selling items at garage sales 52 weekends a year.

Each year, Hornsby Shire residents are recycling more, with Council currently recovering 45 per cent of all kerbside waste collected. But with growing concerns about fast fashion and the rise in popularity of thrifting, Mayor Philip Ruddock Council is encouraging locals to build on this good work and get behind the initiative by making more of their unwanted items available for reuse.

“Taking part in garage sales is environmentally, socially and economically rewarding. Whether you are selling or buying, you will be reducing the amount of waste going to landfill and reusing precious natural resources,” Mayor Ruddock said.

For residents:

Residents can register their domestic or community sales online to appear in an event list detailing the date, venue and kinds of goods they are selling. The platform provides downloadable resources including posters and a check list to help people organise their garage sale. There are also tips on where and when to hold your event, what second hand shoppers are looking for and how to ensure your event is safe.

For bargain hunters:

Garage sale attendees can access a handy map detailing all the events in the area so they can plan their route for their day out bargain shopping.

Created to encourage a circular economy, Second Hand Hornsby aligns with Council’s Waste Matters Strategy and is part of a suite of initiatives to assist Council achieve its goal of diverting 80 per cent of community waste from landfill by 2030.

Go to: Second Hand Hornsby which is live now.

Picture: (L-R) Mayor Philip Ruddock, Cr Verity Greenwood, Cr Sallianne McCelland and Cr Janelle McIntosh get behind the choose to reuse Second Hand Hawkesbury project.