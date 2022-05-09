TVs ‘Offspring’ writer at Castle Hill library

Playwright, screenwriter and novelist Debra Oswald will discuss her new book The Family Doctor at Castle Hill library on Tuesday, 24 May.

While Debra’s impressive television credits include Police Rescue, The Secret Life of Us, Sweet and Sour, Bananas in Pyjamas, the writer is a two-time winner of the NSW Premier’s Literary Award and was the creator and head writer of the first five seasons of the Australian hit contemporary drama TV series, Offspring.

Debra has also written the novels Useful (2015) and The Whole Bright Year (2018), children’s books including The Redback Leftovers, Getting Air and Blue Noise, while her plays have been performed all over the world.

Meet Debra and hear about her new novel at this one-night-only event.

Tickets cost $7.80pp.

Bookings are essential on council’s website.