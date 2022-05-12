Worker injured in fall: St Marys

A man aged in his 40s has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after falling from several metres height onto a large steel skip bin at a waste management facility in St Marys this morning (Thursday).

The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance shortly before 10:30am and landed shortly after in a carpark near the scene.

NSW Ambulance road paramedics were on scene providing initial treatment to the man.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic provided additional treatment at the scene, including for serious injuries to the abdomen and back.

The man was taken by ambulance to Westmead Hospital receiving ongoing treatment from paramedics and CareFlight’s specialist doctor.

This incident follows the horrific death of a worker crushed to death by a forklift in a water treatment company on Charles Street, last week (2 May).

Emergency services were called just after 6:30am, following reports a man in his 30s had suffered significant injuries at a site. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a man had died at the scene.

Safe Work NSW have been advised of the incident and are investigating the circumstances that led up to the man’s death.

Main picture: CareFlight.