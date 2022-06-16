$315.2m to bushfire proof state to complete Inquiry advice

The State Government has committed $315.2 million over the next four years to complete the recommendations of the NSW Bushfire Enquiry.

$191 million has been allocated to the Rural Fire Service (RFS) to help keep NSW communities safe through vital hazard reduction works, maintenance of strategic fire trails and the procurement of new fleet.

Castle Hill MP Ray Williams said MP said the government is “acting on all 76 recommendations of the Inquiry, and by beefing up our emergency services” the district will be better prepared for future challenges.

“The NSW Government has previously committed $516.4 million to addressing recommendations from the Bushfire Inquiry, and this investment takes our spend to over $830 million in bush fire-proofing our State,” Mr Williams said.

“We never want to experience another Black Summer fire season but it’s important that our emergency services are as well-resourced and ready as possible.”

The funding includes:

$105.6 million to deliver new trucks and retrofit old trucks

$75.4 million to significantly boost the number of mitigation crews

$10 million to enhance strategic fire trails

Main picture: RFS NSW.